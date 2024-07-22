400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Pension Commission said 51,539 workers withdrew N44.95bn through Voluntary Contributions in their Retirement Savings Accounts (RSA).

The account is a non-obligatory contribution made by any contributor to their RSA.

Advertisement

According to the figures released by PenCom, N3.87bn was withdrawn in the first quarter of 2024 by 1,302 workers with their respective Pension Fund Administrators while 24 were rejected.

The report said, “A total of 1,326 RSA holders requested to access their voluntary contributions during the quarter under review.

“Approvals were granted to 1,302 contributors to access N3.871bn, while 24 were rejected due to incorrect computations. The 1,259 RSA holders whose benefits were approved were from the private sector, while 43 were from the public sector.”

THE WHISTLER had reported that under the outgoing Director-General, Aisha Dahir-Umar grew Nigeria’s pension assets to a record high of N20.23tn, which has benefited the federal government and private sector players.

Advertisement

Dahiru-Umar has also safeguarded retirees welfare as about N2.55tn had been paid to retirees, and death benefits to the deceased beneficiaries, among others.