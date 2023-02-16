‘Vote For Human Beings’ — Obi In Imo Pledges Respect For Rule Of Law If Elected President

Peter Obi, candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, said his administration will respect the rule of law if given the chance to govern the country.

Obi made the pledge during a meeting with his supporters at a town hall on Thursday in Owerri, Imo State.

While canvassing for the support of the Imo people, he urged them to vote for the party of ‘human beings’ in apparent reference to the logo of the LP. The logo bears a wheel (which stands for industry), a man, woman and a child engraved in the centre of the wheel.

Peter Obi campaigns in Owerri, Imo State

Obi reaffirmed his commitment to a new Nigeria that would work for and accommodate everyone, irrespective of tribe, religion or other inclinations.

“My government will work closely with state governments to build uncommon synergy, with the aim of an all-inclusive governance for the overall good of all the citizens.

“Nigeria is blessed, we have all it takes to be a great country.

“All we need is the right leadership that will harness our potential as a country, such as the oil and gas in Imo, for our collective benefit.

“I will ensure respect for rule of law, secure and unite Nigeria and move the country from consumption to production.

“Vote for Labour Party, vote for human beings: papa, mama, pikin,” added the LP candidate.