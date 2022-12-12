Vote For Me To Get Better Infrastructure – Atiku At Nasarawa Rally

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday promised to deepen infrastructure inNasarawa State if voted into power in 2023.

Atiku made the pledge during campaign stop over in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital in a repeat of his earlier promise in Osun, Ondo, Edo and other states he had visited for his rally.

While not stating how the fund for the infrastructure would be raised, the former Vice President however restated his commitment to youths and women employment with $10b.

“I want to reiterate our commitment to the employment of youths and women in Nigeria. This is why my administration will set aside $10b for this purpose,” Atiku said.

While lamenting the dearth of infrastructure in the state, he promised, “We will lift up Nasarawa’s infrastructure if voted into office.”

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorcha Ayu, who has remained defiant over repeated calls for him to step down,boasted that, “Atiku will get his highest votes from northcentral. I expect Nasarawa to give Atiku 95 per cent of the votes.”

Ayu who has been accused of corruption by some governors on the platform of the party through diversion of funds raised from the sales of forms explained that, “We started the journey in Nasarawa in 1998.

“I urge all those who have left the party to come back to the winning party, come join the winning train.”