Vote For Northerner, Atiku Tells Arewa Forum

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has pleaded with his fellow Northerners to vote for him in the 2023 elections and not vote for a Yoruba or Igbo man as they need him to secure them.

Atiku made the remarks in an interactive session with the Arewa Joint Committee held on Saturday in Kaduna State.

His campaign train was billed to be in the state on Saturday but was deferred for no reason amid the festering leadership crisis in the party.

The session which was beamed live on Arise TV as monitored by THE WHISTLER provided the opportunity for leaders of the North to ask critical questions on Atiku’s policy for the 2023 presidential election.

While responding to the question asked by the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the former Vice President said Northerners need to vote for him because he’s a Pan-Nigerian that has built bridges across the country instead of voting for a Yoruba or Igbo man.

“What the average Northerner needs is somebody who’s from the north and also understands that part of the country and has been able to build bridges across the country,” he said when asked why Northerners should vote for him.

He added that, “This is what the Northerner needs, it doesn’t need a Yoruba or Igbo candidate, I stand before you as a Pan-Nigerian of northern origin.”

On his knowledge of the country, he said, “I have traversed the whole of this country, I know the whole of the country, I have built bridges across the country.”

Apart from the Northern Elders Forum, other groups in attendance were Arewa House, Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Arewa Consultative Forum, Arewa Research and Development Project, among others.