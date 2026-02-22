Vote Tinubu Out in 2027, Labour Party Lagos Scribe Tells Nigerians

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Says APC By-Elections Not Referendum On President’s Leadership

The Lagos State Secretary of the Labour Party, Sam Okpala, has urged Nigerians to vote out President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, insisting that the outcome of last Saturday’s by-elections in Rivers, Kano and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) does not amount to a referendum on the President’s leadership.

Okpala made the remarks during an interview with THE WHISTLER while reacting to a statement issued by the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which described the by-election victories recorded by its candidates as a “clear and unmistakable referendum” on the leadership of Tinubu.

In the statement signed by Seye Oladejo, the Lagos APC spokesman, the ruling party expressed appreciation to voters in Rivers, Kano and the FCT, saying the results reaffirmed public confidence in the Renewed Hope Agenda and the administration’s reform policies. The party further argued that the victories signaled implicit endorsement of the President’s leadership and could serve as an indication of the direction of the 2027 national elections.

However, Okpala dismissed the APC’s interpretation, saying political parties are entitled to their opinions but that such claims do not reflect the broader national reality.

Advertisement

“APC as a party is entitled to their opinion. But, likewise, every other party and every individual. For me, it (the outcome of the By-elections) says nothing about the acceptance of APC as a ruling party in Nigeria,” Okpala told THE WHISTLER.

“(The) APC is doing what they know how best to do: to manipulate elections, to rig elections, and call it victory. So for me, it’s not endorsement of any good leadership.”

The Labour Party chieftain maintained that isolated by-election results cannot be construed as a national plebiscite on the performance of the President, especially in the face of prevailing economic challenges confronting Nigerians.

He declined to offer direct advice to the President regarding a possible re-election bid, noting that the Constitution grants him the right to seek a second term if he chooses. Instead, Okpala said his message was directed at the Nigerian electorate.

Okpala called on citizens to make informed choices in 2027, stressing that the focus should be on electing leaders capable of delivering tangible results and ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach all parts of the country.

Advertisement

“The thing is that he’s entitled to re-contest or seek for a re-election, but my advice would be to Nigerians, not the President, that we should do the needful. We should vote candidates that we know that can perform, that will give us good governance, that will make the dividends of democracy to reach every nook and cranny of the country. It’s not about who says what.

“Nigerians know the people that can give them good governance. Nigerians know the people that can give them good leadership,” he added.

The Lagos APC, in its earlier statement, had also dismissed opposition criticism as largely rhetorical, arguing that social media activism does not equate to electoral strength. The party maintained that democracy is ultimately decided at the ballot box and not on digital platforms, adding that the by-election victories demonstrated trust earned through what it described as bold leadership and courageous reforms.

“The events surrounding these elections have once again shown that social media dominance as a vehicle for political activism may, after all, be over-rated. The amplified noise of the opposition across digital platforms did not translate into real electoral penetration or public acceptance when it mattered most – at the ballot box. Democracy is ultimately decided by voters, not virtual trends. It will take far more than day-dreaming, online theatrics, or manufactured outrage to unseat a well-grounded and performance-driven ruling party.

“If morning truly shows the day, then the forthcoming 2027 national elections may well be a walk in the park for the ruling APC, on the strength of its performance and the implicit confidence reposed in it by the Nigerian people. The momentum demonstrated in these by-elections is not accidental; it is a reflection of trust earned through decisive leadership and courageous reforms,” the statement read.

The contrasting positions underscore the growing political contest ahead of the 2027 general elections, as opposition parties and the ruling APC begin to frame narratives around recent electoral outcomes and the broader performance of the Tinubu administration.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reports that across the constituencies were elections held on Saturday in the FCT, Kano and Rivers states, there was low turnout of voters.

In Kano, three major opposition parties — the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and African Democratic Congress (ADC) — were not listed on ballot papers for the by-election into the Kano State House of Assembly.

The by-election was held to fill two vacant seats following the deaths of the lawmakers who previously represented the constituencies and were members of the NNPP.