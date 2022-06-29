Voter Registration: Group Calls On INEC To Create Special Centers For Persons With Disabilities

The Journalist for Disability Inclusion (J4DI) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to create special voter’s registration centers for persons with disabilities in the country.

The group made the call on Wednesday through its national coordinator, Mr Ogbeche Emmanuel, during its stakeholders meeting ahead of the 2023 election.

According to Ogbeche, persons with disabilities are having difficulty partaking in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) due to the huge crowd of persons turning out to be enrolled.

“We want to call on the Independent National Electoral Commission to create special centers for persons with disabilities because the mass exodus of people at registration Center is a disadvantage for people with disability.

“So, there is a need for special centers or designated points within those existing centers exclusively for persons with disabilities.

“There is the possibility that there are more persons with disability that have not been able to register, given the pushing, and the distance so we are making an appeal to the INEC to consider setting up special courts exclusively for persons with disabilities,” he said.

Ogbeche further urged Nigerians to ensure they get their Permanent Voter Cards, saying “the road is very long, but with a commitment, dedication and focus we can indeed be champions of change, champions of inclusion.”

The recent CVR update by the commission showed that 67,171 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) have so far completed their registration.