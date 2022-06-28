Voter Registration: INEC Creates Additional 14 Centres In FCT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created 14 additional Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) centres in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to address the upsurge in registrants’ turnout.

INEC said this in a statement by the FCT INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Mr. Yahaya Bello on Tuesday in Abuja.

Bello said that the commission has also deployed 50 additional INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED) machines to the new registration centres in the territory.

He said that the creation of the centres was to accommodate the upsurge of intending registrants in the FCT.

“Due to the upsurge of Voter turnout in the ongoing CVR in FCT, the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu has graciously approved deployment to the following centers for ease of registration.

“The centers are: 1, City Centre -Diplomatic Park, Area 1, 2. Gwarinpa G.S.S Life Camp, 3. Wuse G.S.S Zone 3, 4. Kabusa Primary School and Lugbe Primary School.

“Others are: 5. Giwa – Gwagwa Primary School ,6. GUI – Gosa Primary School, 7. Karshi- Karshi Development Center, 8. Orozo – Orozo Primary School.

“The rest are: 9. Nyanya – G.S.S Nyanya ,10. Kubwa- L.E.A Primary School Kubwa, 11. Dutse-Aljaji – L.E.A Primary School Dutse, L.E.A Primary School, Dawaki L.E.A and Primary School, Mpape,” he said

Bello said that the commission had deployed 50 IVED machines to the new centers.

He urged voters to take advantage of the new additional centers and encouraged prospective registrants to be civil as they participate in the registration.