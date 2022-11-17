Voters’ Register: INEC Finally Reacts To Underage, Multiple Registrations Reports

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally reacted to reports of underage, multiple, and other ineligible registrations on the national voter register that was recently published by the commission.

Advertisement

Festus Okoye, the INEC Commissioner for Voter Education, said the electoral umpire has been collecting details of ineligible persons identified through objections raised by members of the public and would review and expunge same from the register.

The commission’s reaction followed the recent outrage that greeted its publication of the preliminary national register of voters in its 8,809 registration areas (wards) and 774 Local Government Area offices nationwide.

Nigerians had taken to social media to share screenshots of underage persons and multiple registrations, amongst others, found on the register, accusing the commission of showing bias in favour of the North in the cleanup of the register following the conclusion of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

But Okoye said the purpose of INEC’s display of the register was to enable Nigerians to scrutinize it and make claims about misspellings of names, personal details, or missing names and to also “raise objections about the presence of ineligible persons, for example, those below the age of 18 years, dead persons, foreigners, or those making false claims so that they can be deleted from the register in line with the Commission’s established rules.”

He added, “So far, the Commission has been harvesting the online claims and objections. We will do the same for the manual process. At the end of the exercise, all claims and objections made will be addressed. In this way, citizens are contributing to the strengthening of our electoral process.

Advertisement

“It is therefore in the foregoing context that recent media reports on the presence of ineligible registrants in the register should be seen. The full display of all registrants speaks to the Commission’s commitment to transparency. The fact that these likely ineligible registrants arc being identified means that the objectives of the display for claims and objections are being met. We implore the public to follow the procedures and report these objections for the necessary action of the Commission. In addition, the Commission cannot rule out infractions by its registration officials in allowing these ineligible persons into the register in the first place. Therefore, each confirmed case of infraction will be thoroughly investigated and culpable officials will be disciplined.”

Okoye further assured Nigerians of INEC’s commitment to transparency and accountability in all its activities.

“We hope that at the end of the exercise, the Commission, with the involvement of citizens, would have improved the quality of the Register of Voters, which is the bedrock of a successful election. Nigerians should note that perfecting the register is a continuous and painstaking process over time.

“Indeed, the presently displayed register contains all the voters dating back to the registration of 2011, not just the recent exercise. That some of these likely ineligible entries are being found presently confirms the Commission’s position that the best way to make the voters’ register more robust is for Nigerians to continue to scrutinise it and, more importantly, make their claims and objections for its improvement. We thank Nigerians for their sustained cooperation for the growth of our democracy,” he said.

The commission said following the display of the voters’ register, “a hearing of claims and objections by citizens for disposal action” will be held.

“This is the first time that the Commission would be doing so and further underscores our commitment to applying technology to improve the electoral process,” Okoye concluded.