VP Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting Ahead Of Valedictory Session

Nigeria Politics
By Richard Anyebe
yemi-osinbajo-fec
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Ahead of the valedictory session fixed for Wednesday this week, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Monday presided over the meeting.

According to reports the vice president had presided over an extended session of the council’s meeting on May 16.

Osinbajo has been presiding over the FEC meetings since President Muhammadu Buhari travelled to Saudi Arabia for the lesser hajj.

It is now expected that Buhari will be back in the country on Tuesday.

