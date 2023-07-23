VP Shettima Departs For Rome, Russia To Represent Tinubu At Two Major International Summits

Vice President Kashim Shettima will depart Abuja today (Sunday) to represent President Bola Tinubu at two major international summits taking place in Rome and Russia.

The first summit is the first Stocktaking Moment (STM) Summit, which is being held from Monday, July 24 to Wednesday, July 26 in Italy.

The theme of the summit is “Transforming Food Systems for People, Planet and Prosperity.”

Shettima will chair a high-level session at the summit titled “Innovative Financing for Food System Transformation: the Case of Nigeria.”

He will also attend a side event titled “Scaling up Multi Stakeholders Collaboration and Investment in the Implementation of Food Systems Transformation Pathways in Nigeria.”

The STM Summit is being organized by the Rome-based UN Agencies, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and World Food Programme (WFP), as well as the UN Food Systems Coordination Hub and wider UN system.

After the STM Summit, Shettima will proceed to St Petersburg, Russia to represent President Tinubu at the Russia-Africa Summit.

The summit is scheduled for Wednesday, July 26 to Saturday, July 29.

The Russia-Africa Summit is a biannual event that brings together political and business leaders from Russia and Africa to discuss ways to enhance relations between the two continents.

At the summit, Shettima will join other leaders in discussing strategies to improve trade, investment, and cooperation between Russia and Africa. He will also participate in bilateral meetings with Russian officials and business leaders to discuss relations between Russia and Nigeria.

Shettima is expected back in Nigeria at the end of the week, according to a statement by Olusola Abiola, Director, Information, Office of the Vice President.

The VP will be accompanied by a delegation of senior government officials from different ministries, departments, and agencies.