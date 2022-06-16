VP Slot: Why Igbos Should Be Happy Atiku Chose Okowa – Delta State Government

The Delta State Government has said that Igbo-speaking Nigerians from the South East region should be happy about the announcement of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the running mate of Atiku Abubakar — presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Secretary to Delta State Government, Patrick Ukah, said it would be a win for the South East if Okowa eventually emerges as Vice President because he (Okowa) hails from the Igbo-speaking part of Delta.

Ukah stated this during an Arise TV interview monitored by THE WHISTLER on Thursday.

According to him, Okowa “will be a very strong representation of the South East” in Atiku’s presidency in the event that they win the February 25 presidential election.

“I don’t want to believe that is going to be an issue. Before I came into government, I was the Secretary-General of Oganihu-Anioma, the professional arm of the Igbo-speaking Deltans.

“Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s father was a front-liner in the Anioma movement and Anioma is the Igbo-speaking part of Delta State and that is where Okowa is from.

“So, if anybody makes a statement and now said that Okowa is not part of them, that would be very injurious body polity because I believe that we are all one. If Okowa is from one part that makes up Delta State and the Igbo-speaking part that is Anioma, which is an Igbo-speaking part of Nigeria, an average Igbo man should be happy to see Okowa Vice Presidency and I believe that that is not going to be an issue because over the years.

“Even when we operated with people like Ogbonnaya Onu and the others, we have always argued that this language of Bendel-Igbo and Anambra-Igbo would not be good for us because we are looking for the number and we represent that number across the Niger.

“The majority of those who live in the capital territory are all from across the Niger and we have lived as brothers and sisters and we all mingle, they build houses here and we stay together.”

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Atiku announced Okowa as his running mate at the PDP headquarters in Abuja.

In his speech, the PDP presidential candidate said that making a choice among the three VP candidates shortlisted by the party’s leadership was a tough decision for him.

The PDP was reported to have earlier shortlisted Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike; Akwa Ibom Governor, Emmanuel Udom, and Governor Okowa of Delta State for screening as Atiku’s running mate.

Atiku said, “It is a difficult decision that I was called upon to take. But, as someone hoping to lead a complex country such as ours, tough and difficult decisions would remain a part of my everyday life.

“Let me, therefore, start this momentous journey with a crucial decision about who, among the eminently qualified shortlist, would be my running mate.

“Accordingly, let me state that the person I have chosen as my running mate possesses all those identified qualities.

“He personifies not only the seriousness the current moment represents for our country but also the future that our young people yearn for and deserve.

“He is a serving state governor who has demonstrated, in his state and through his conduct, that governance is about service to the people,” he said.