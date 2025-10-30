W/Bank Seeks Tougher Regulations To Fix Nigeria’s Power Sector

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The World Bank has disclosed that stronger regulations and effective sector governance are required to drive Nigeria’s electricity market to achieve efficiency, financial sustainability, and universal access.

The Country Director for Nigeria, World Bank, Mr Mathew Verghis, stated this in Abuja on Thursday during the technical session to mark the 20th anniversary of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Verghis noted that Nigeria currently has the largest electricity access deficit in absolute terms globally, stressing that inefficiencies, high losses, and limited investments have continued to hamper progress since the privatisation of the power sector in 2013.

He, however, expressed optimism about Nigeria’s energy future, describing the country as one with significant energy resources, huge growth potential, and an untapped demographic dividend.

“Stronger regulations and proper sector governance are central to achieving an expanded and diversified power generation mix and investment in transmission and distribution infrastructure at competitive costs,” he said.

According to him, financially viable utilities that deliver reliable services will help increase private sector participation and expand distributed renewable energy solutions for affordable last-mile access.

Verghis commended NERC’s role in shaping Nigeria’s electricity landscape through forward-looking policies that have enabled over 7.8 million Nigerians to gain access to electricity in the past five years through distributed renewable energy initiatives.

He also lauded the Commission for supporting the decentralisation of electricity markets to states and building institutional capacity at the sub-national level through its advisory roles.

“The role of the regulator in providing transparent and balanced service to both consumers and utilities is central to any power sector reform,” he added.

While congratulating NERC on its 20th anniversary, the World Bank chief reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s efforts towards achieving sustainable, inclusive, and affordable power for all.