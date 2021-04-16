WAEC Announces New Ways To Collect Attestation Results, Certificates

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), on Friday, urged candidates to note the new modalities for collecting attestation of results and printed certificates.

The council said that while candidates are expected to channel their requests for their certificates through their respective schools, private candidates are required to request for theirs from any office of the council after paying the prescribed fee.

In a statement signed by WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, Demianus G. Ojijeogu, the new modalities for requesting for attestation of results applied to both private and school candidates.

He said both candidates can now apply and collect their attestation of results from any WAEC office of their choice.

The statement further reads: “Modalities for Collection of Attestation of Results and Certificates (Private Candidates) are as follows:

“For Attestation of Results, candidates are required to make their requests from any office of the Council and pay a non-refundable fee for the service:

“For collection of certificates, candidates are to make their requests from any office of the Council and pay the prescribed fee:

“Candidates must state clearly the preferred office of collection of the printed Attestation of Result or Certificate and would be required to pay for courier service for delivery to the chosen location:

“Candidates’ contact details (Mobile Phone Number and E-mail Address) must be provided at the point of request.”