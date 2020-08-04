WAEC Releases Examination Timetable, Urges Students To Shun Malpractice

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The West Africa Examination Council, says the West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE)

for School Candidates would begin on August 17 and end on September 12.

WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, Nigeria, Demianus Ojijeogu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Recall that the Federal Ministry of Education had released a schedule for various National Examinations for exit classes, beginning from August 17 to November 18.

WAEC Nigeria urged its stakeholders, schools, parents and candidates to take note of the date.

It also admonished candidates not to cheat during the examinations, and to comply with the public health advisory on covid-19.

The statement partly reads:

“The Council hereby urges the candidates to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the examination by shunning all acts of malpractice and obeying all covid-19 protocols that have been put in place at the examination centres.”

THE WHISTLER reported that the federal government had directed schools to reopen from today, Tuesday, in preparation for the national examinations.