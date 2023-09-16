Wagner: UK Designates Russian Mercenary Group Terrorist Organisation, Vows 14 Years Jail For Any Citizen That Joins

270 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The United Kingdom has proscribed the Russian mercenary group, Wagner Group, as a terrorist organisation.

The UK accused the group of being a proxy military force for Russia President Vladimir Putin.

The UK government also disclosed in an official statement on Friday that any citizen who joins the group is likely to be jailed for 14 years.

“The Russian mercenary organisation, Wagner Group, has been proscribed as a terrorist organisation today (15th September) after an order was laid in Parliament on Wednesday (6th September).

“This order comes into force with immediate effect and will make belonging to the Wagner Group or actively supporting the group in the UK a criminal offence, with a potential jail sentence of 14 years which can be handed down alongside or in place of a fine.

“The Wagner Group has now been added to the list of proscribed organisations in the UK, alongside 78 other organisations,” the UK stated.

Explaining the reason for the proscription, the UK Home Secretary, Suella Braverman alleged in a tweet that the Mercenary group works for Putin in parts of Africa and the Middle East.

“Today marks an important moment as Russia’s Wagner Group – Putin’s proxy military force – is officially declared a terrorist organisation.

“We continue to confront terrorism wherever and however it occurs,” she tweeted.

THE WHISTLER reports that in August, the Wagner Group mercenary leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was among the passengers confirmed dead in a plane crash in Russia.

Investigations are ongoing by the Russian government to determine the cause of Prigozhin’s death but the United States claimed he was “likely killed” on Putin’s orders.

Prigozhin, who was Putin’s ally for many years and whose mercenary organization was engaged to invade neighbouring Ukraine, had called out Putin and his top military generals for alleged corruption.

Before his reported demise, the deceased had led an internal revolt in Russia.

After his death, Putin directed the mercenaries to pledge loyalty to the Russian Federation, saying their leader made a mistake by leading an uprising against his country.