War Looms In Ukraine As Russia, US Tension Escalates

While the United States alleges that Russia appears to be preparing for “a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon”, the government of France has stepped in to douse tension between the two permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

Anne-Claire Legendre, Spokesperson & Director of Communication & Press, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, disclosed on Monday that France President, Emmanuel Macron succeeded in convincing Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden to hold talks on the Ukrainian issue.

Meanwhile, the agreement for diplomatic talks is likely if Russia does not attack Ukraine, the US government has said.

“Pres. Macron spoke to Russia, US, Ukraine and UK again.

“A summit between Pres. Biden & Putin and then with all stakeholders will be organized if Russia does not invade Ukraine,” she tweeted.

What Putin Told Macron On Sunday

Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation with Putin where the later expressed his view on the Ukranian issue, particularly “the contact line in Donbass” – a geographical area of dispute after the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea formerly, in Ukraine.

Putin insisted that the US is arming Ukraine thereby constituting a security problem to Russia.

Putin claims that Ukraine’s boldness is coming from the military support from the West.

“Serious concerns were expressed due to the quickly deteriorating situation along the contact line in Donbass. The President of Russia noted that provocations from Ukrainian militants were the reason for the escalation. Attention was drawn to the modern weapons and ammunition being sent to Ukraine by NATO member countries, which is encouraging Kiev to pursue a military solution to the Donbass problem. As a result, civilians in the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics are suffering and being forced to leave for Russia to save themselves from intensifying attacks.

“Considering the above factors, Vladimir Putin once again emphasised the need for the US and NATO to take Russia’s demands to ensure its security guarantees as seriously as possible and to respond specifically and to the point,” the Russia Government stated on its official website on Sunday.

The US’ Position On Ukraine

The White House on Sunday confirmed that Biden spoke with Macron regarding Russia.

Biden made it clear that in the event Russia invades its ally, Ukraine, it will respond swiftly.

“We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon,” the White House stated.

Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Provocation

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tweeted on Sunday that there were bombardments within the country by pro-Russia militants in the Eastern region.

He urged the international community to compel Russia to seek diplomacy.

‘Continuing yesterday’s conversation, informed @EmmanuelMacron about the current security situation and new provocative shelling. We stand for intensifying the peace process. We support the immediate convening of the TCG and the immediate introduction of a regime of silence,” he tweeted.