‘Warri Is Going Down’- Tinubu Asks PDP To Account For 23 Years In Power

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, on Saturday mocked the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, which has ruled Delta State for 24 to account for all the money accruing to it.

Tinubu who was speaking in Warri in Delta State during the flag off of the state governorship election campaign asked “Where is the money” the state and the country made during the PDP.

He asked, “How long have they being there?” with reference to the unbroken years of PDP leadership in Delta State.

He said the PDP has spent “23 years,” in ruling Delta State, asking, “what have you seen? Warri is going down.”

The Delta State capital is Asaba but the APC held its campaign take off from Warri, considered the richest part of the state. It’s the home of the Urhobo, an ethnic stock of the APC governorship candidate, Ovie Imo-Agege.

Agege is the Deputy Senate President.

According to Tinubu, “They (PDP) don’t know their way, they don’t have the vision, they don’t have the brain, knowledge, mission, and the road to prosperity.

“We know the way,” he declared, challenging the people to “Come to Lagos and see development, prosperity, record of… you are there, I’m there, hope is here development is here progress is here,” the former Lagos State Governor further declared.

He lamented that, “These people, year after year, election after election, they lie to you. Give you excuses, borrow money to celebrate the market store.

“Where is the housing industry and their opportunity to create jobs and progress, skill development for the youth?

“They don’t have shame. Our rivals have no shame.

“They are fighting in the public, how can they think of governance?”

He attacked the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar accusing him of disloyalty for fighting his boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“When Atiku was there, he was fighting his boss in public.

“They were telling us how they spent PTF money to buy cars for their girl friends.

“Do they have shame?

“I will commit to your progress, fulfil all promises made to you,” Tinubu promised.

He stressed that, “You are the future, heart and soul; your environment is as important as gold mining.

“Your health, your welfare, your dream will be realised for a stable, prosperous and united Nigeria,” Tinubu said.