Warri–Itakpe Train Derails Days After Resumption, NRC Suspends Operation

The management of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the derailment of the Warri–Itakpe train four days after operations resumed on the route.

The incident, according to the NRC, occurred at exactly 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Kilometre 212+8m, Agbor, Delta State, and involved two out of the seven coaches of the train.

This was contained in a statement released on Sunday and signed by the Managing Director of the NRC, Kayode Opeifa, who noted that preliminary investigations indicate the derailment may have been caused by suspected track vandalism.

Opeifa said, “We are pleased to confirm that all passengers on board were safely evacuated to Agbor, and everyone has been fully accounted for. No casualties or injuries were recorded.

“Our recovery team, supported by security personnel, has been at the site since last night, carrying out recovery operations. These efforts are progressing steadily and are expected to be completed soon.”

The NRC boss further stated, “As a precautionary measure, train services on the corridor have been temporarily suspended today to enable a comprehensive security and safety audit of the track and related infrastructure.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause our valued passengers and the general public. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is verified safe to do so.”

The Warri–Itakpe line, stretching over 300 kilometres, is the longest of the nation’s three modern rail services, alongside the Lagos–Ibadan and Abuja–Kaduna routes.

THE WHISTLE reported that before the recent incident, the NRC had suspended the Warri–Itakpe service on August 2, 2025, due to a series of breakdowns and other technical glitches.

The corporation announced the official resumption of the train service on October 26, stating that operations would recommence on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, after nearly three months of suspension.

However, four days after services resumed, the corporation was had to halt operations again due to the fresh derailment.

The route has faced repeated disruptions since its inception.