Wasteful Man-Utd Secure Last-Minute Draw Against Chelsea

Manchester United have secured five consecutive draws against arch rival, Chelsea.

The teams ended the Saturday clash 1-1.

Ronaldo was likely missed by United during the Chelsea duel.

The 37-year-old has started only two matches for Erik ten Hag’s team since the season kicked off.

His frustration worsened during United game against Tottenham at Old Trafford

He had spent the entire match on the sideline and when Ten Hag asked him to prepare for a late substitution, the Portuguese rejected, the coach claimed.

Ronaldo left the pitch moments before the final whistle.

The club in reaction said “Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea.”

But the game against Chelsea seemed tougher than the Tottenham clash where they won 2-0.

United had 13 shots against Chelsea’s six shots on goal. They also dominated in terms of ball possession.

But the Old Trafford team suffered a blow as Raphael Varane was in tears as he was taken off injured.

The heartbreaking moment for United came after Jorginho scored a penalty kick in the 86th minute.

The penalty was awarded when McTominay from a corner dragged Broja down the ground in the 18-yard box.

But United ‘s Casemiro help his team make a comeback in the last minute of the additional time to level 1-1.

Chelsea and United have met in the Premiere League five times since 2020-2021 season.

But the encounters have always ended in draw.

In the 2020-2021 season, both teams closed their two games of the season with goalless draw.

In the 2021-2022 season, they ended their duel 1-1 at Stamford Bridge and 1-1 at Old Trafford.