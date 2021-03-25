Water Scarcity: Tankers Begin Distribution To Abuja Residents

34 SHARES Share Tweet

After more than one week of water scarcity in parts of the Federal Capital Territory, the management of the FCT water board has begun distribution of water to residents of the affected areas.

Residents who depend on water board in Kubwa, Garki, Durumi and Area One, amongst others, had been without water as a result of the ongoing repair works on the agency’s trunk line at the lower Usuma Dam’s water treatment plant 3 and 4 in Ushafa, Abuja.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that some of the residents had lamented the high cost of purchasing water from water vendors popularly called ‘mai ruwa’.

However, on Thursday morning, Kubwa residents went into jubilation after tankers from the FCT water board delivered water to parts of the residential suburb.

Our correspondent observed that residents of Phase 3 rushed to one of the tankers to fill up their reservoirs since it was free, as water vendors who buy from boreholes had started charging as high as N3,000 for a truck of 10 jerrycans.



Some of the residents complained that the water board management should have delivered the water on a weekend to enable those who would have gone to work take advantage of the free water.