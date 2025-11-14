WC Playoff: DR Congo Defeat Cameroon To Set Up Nigeria Clash

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Democratic Republic of Congo recorded a 1-0 victory over Cameroon to qualify for the 2026 World Cup playoffs final.

The first half ended goalless with both sides unable to find a breakthrough.

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana pulled off a fine low save to deny Cedric Bakambu on the hour mark, and five minutes later Bryan Mbeumo shot narrowly wide for the Indomitable Lions.

Karl Etta Eyong was also unable to convert two late chances to cap off a frustrating night for Cameroon.

DR. Congo captain Chancel Mbemba scored the only goal of the encounter in the 91st minute when he raced away from his marker to slam home Brian Cipenga’s corner.

It was enough to deny Cameroon a place in the final of the playoffs as DR. Congo will now take on Nigeria in the final on Sunday.

Cameroon had only missed three editions of the World Cup since making their debut in 1982, and their failure to reach the 2026 finals will increase the pressure on boss Marc Brys.