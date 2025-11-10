WC Playoff: Fans Blast NFF Over Poor Hotel Accommodation For S’Eagles

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Football fans have taken to social media to criticise the Nigeria Football Federation over the poor standard of the Super Eagles’ hotel ahead of the World Cup playoffs clash against Gabon.

THE WHISTLER reports that Alex Iwobi had shared a video on social media on Monday, showing the deplorable state of the hotel surrounding.

In the video that has gone viral, Iwobi was standing at one end of the hotel before showing the other side of the hotel from the window without saying a word in the short clip.

Nigerians have slammed the Nigeria Football Federation for the poor choice of hotel ahead of a crucial World Cup playoffs clash.

Kemji questioned the decision to settle for such a hotel in Morocco.

She wrote on X: “A Football match isn’t just about the 90 mins on the pitch. Things like transportation to games and accommodation also matters a lot but the NFF don’t care. I know for a fact that Morocco has better to offer at very affordable rates.”

Advertisement

Podii did not mince words in his criticism, blasting the NFF for not placing value on the players.

He wrote on X: “What is the meaning of this? Do we not value our citizens so much in this country to the extent that we don’t value our football players? The NFF is really really dropping the ball on many levels. How can you put a team that is playing in a must win game in this kind of environment?.

“Where is the decency? Honestly, many times people point fingers at these players and they do so without any iota of honesty. Many wouldn’t even play for Nigeria if they had the kind of wealth and exposure that these guys have.”

D Realist praised Iwobi for sharing the video on social media while knocking the NFF for not taking care of the players.

He wrote on X: I am happy he is doing this!! If they don’t perform well on match day, anybody that comes for them lacks sense. These boys are representing us as a nation and yet this is what the NFF can give as accommodation. The disrespect to our team is because our own football association doesn’t take care of our own.”

Advertisement

However, Debby Dove urged Iwobi not to distract the team, calling for focus ahead of the game against Gabon.

She wrote on X: “Iwobi should stop distracting the team,he should let the team focus on the battle ahead, whatever the discomfort is temporary, he should convert the inconvenience to action rather than unnecessary complaining.”

Toyin Ibrahim said the players should be banned from using social media.

He wrote on Facebook: This is uncalled for. We have a crucial task ahead which requires total focus and concentration from our players. Making this kind of video at this time can certainly affect such focus and concentration.

“The players should be banned from social media activities otherwise the narrative will be the same as the one which brought them to Morocco. Argentina even with Messi abandoned the luxuries of a five star hotel to camp in a school hostel during the last world cup and we all saw the result.”

The video has prompted concerns about the team’s welfare ahead of the clash against Gabon.

Advertisement

Nigeria will take on Gabon on Thursday in the playoffs semi-final at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat.