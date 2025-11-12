WC Playoff: Injury Crisis Hits Cameroon Ahead DR. Congo Clash

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Cameroon have been hit by two major injury blows, and face a possible third ahead of Thursday’s World Cup playoff against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Veteran striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and in-form midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa have been ruled out of the match in Rabat, where Cameroon are looking to keep alive their World Cup hopes.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana is also a doubt after suffering an ankle injury, football federation officials added.

Choupo-Moting has suffered a knee sprain, while Zambo Anguissa pulled out of Tuesday’s training session with a hamstring injury. The midfielder, who turns 30 on Sunday, has scored four goals for Napoli in Serie A this season.

Cameroon are participating in a playoff tournament for the four best runners-up across the nine African World Cup qualifying groups, which concluded their fixtures last month.

This week’s mini-tournament offers the possibility of a 10th representative for the continent at next year’s World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the US.

If Cameroon win on Thursday, they will progress to a final in Rabat on Sunday against either Gabon or Nigeria to determine the African side that advances to the intercontinental playoff in March, where the last places for the 48-team World Cup will be determined.

Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions have competed in eight previous World Cups – more than any other African nation.