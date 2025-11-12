WC Playoff: Super Eagles Suspend Boycott, Set For Final Training

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has confirmed that the players have ended their training boycott over unpaid bonuses.

The team refused to train on Tuesday in protest over unpaid bonuses and other financial commitments dating back to 2019, including the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and qualifying for the World Cup play-offs.

Troost-Ekong confirmed on X that the players have agreed to call off the strike and return to training on Wednesday evening to continue preparations for the clash against Gabon on Thursday.

He wrote, X: “Issue resolved. We are together and, as before, focused on the games ahead!”

According to sources close to the team, mediation efforts involving senior officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and representatives of the players led to a late-night breakthrough, clearing the air before Wednesday’s scheduled final training session.

According to a team insider, the breakthrough came after several hours of tense dialogue.

“They have agreed to train this evening,” he revealed.

“The players made their point clear, but they also know the importance of the game. The focus now is on winning the ticket to the World Cup.”

The team’s media officer, Promise Efoghe, confirmed that the final training session will start at 5 pm local time.

The Super Eagles have held only one training session, which was on Monday, ahead of the clash.

The match is scheduled for 5 pm Nigerian time on Thursday at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat.