We Adhere To Ethical Standards, SON Didn’t Shut Our Factory For Infractions -African Steel

The Management of African Steel Limited has debunked reports of a purported shut down of its Ikorodu Steel Factory by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) for standards infractions, describing them as untrue.

A statement from African Steel Limited Management made available to THE WHISTLER attributed the report to the handiwork of some competitors who thrive in gaining advantage through unfair business practices.

According to the statement, signed by Ravi Sharma, officials of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) recently visited the premises of African Steel, Ikorodu in the course of their regulatory oversight, took inventory of already manufactured steel products and took samples for further regulatory processes with proper documentation.

The company said it is aware that similar regulatory steps were undertaken by SON to the premises of other steel manufacturers across the country, stressing that, at no time did SON Officials shut down the African Steel Limited premises in Ikorodu.

“The African Steel Limited is a member of the African Industries Group which commits to the highest ethical standards in all its operations in Nigeria and across the globe. We therefore assure our numerous Customers of quality products at all times and advise them to ignore the untrue publications,” said Sharma.

Sharma restated the Group’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of its manufactured products and providing services that conform with all regulatory requirements in view of its huge investment in the Nigerian economy which includes an integrated iron ore mining, processing and steel production plant located in Kajuru, Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna state with a capital outlay in the region of $600m.

Commenting on the SON most recent regulatory activity in the Steel sector, Director, Product Certification, Engr. Enebi Onucheyo corroborated the African Steel narrative and confirmed that neither the facility of the company nor those of any other Steel manufacturer were shut down in the latest exercise.

“Rather, spot inspections were carried out, inventories and samples taken and products were kept on hold with proper documentation to enable SON conduct laboratory tests and analysis in order to arrive at informed conclusions in line with our organisation’s standards operating procedure”, he said.

According to him, the SON nationwide regulatory action was part of routine exercises usually carried out periodically without notice, to checkmate the production and circulation of substandard iron rods in the Nigerian markets.

Onucheyo stated that the Management of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria is determined to clamp down on standards infractions in all sectors of the economy with particular emphasis on products classified as life-endangering.

Such infractions, he noted, will be duly prosecuted in line with the provisions in the SON Act and other extant laws of the Nation.

The SON Director of Product Certification called on stakeholders to continue to share valuable information on products standards and safety with SON and other regulatory authorities in the overall interest of the Nation’s economy and the wellbeing of the citizens.