‘We Apologise If Use Of Ozo Caused Distress’, Igbo Women In UK To Ohanaeze

Umunwanyi Prestigious Chieftaincy Association, UK & Ireland, weekend, apologized to the Igbo nation over the controversies generated by their alleged reception of Ozo titles in the United Kingdom.

Chief N. Obieze, chairperson of the group, stated this in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER in London.

The statement read, “In the light of all that has happened in the last one week and all has been said, we listened and have resolved to remove Ozo from our name.

“We apologise if the use of Ozo has caused distress as it does not reflect our association.

“We stress that we have not conferred any title or Ozo title on anyone here in London neither did anybody or association confer chieftaincy title on any of our members in London.

“No ‘akupe’ of any of our members bears the words ‘Nze na Ozo’.

“Members of our association obtained their chieftaincy titles in their respective towns in Nigeria.

“Our association is a social club with cultural undertone which is designed to uphold culture and tradition.

“We can’t be breaking that which we are meant to be upholding.”

THE WHISTLER reported that Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemned any Ozo titles gotten outside the established protocol in Igbo land.

The social media was awash last week where Igbo women in England and Ireland were alleged to have been conferred with Ozo titles.

The title is preserved for males in Igbo land.l, we gathered.