‘We Are Coming’ – Guardiola Tells Arsenal After 3:0 Victory Over Fulham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned Arsenal that the Premier League title race is far from over, vowing that his side will “breathe down the neck” of the Gunners.

At one point this season, City were not less than nine points adrift, but a couple of draws and defeats for Arsenal have brought the blue half of Manchester right back into the title race.

After Sunday’s impressive comeback victory at Anfield and a dominant first-half display in Wednesday night’s 3–0 win over Fulham, Guardiola was bullish, insisting his team will continue to hunt down the league leaders in what is shaping up to be a fascinating title battle.

City have gathered momentum and now trail Arsenal by just three points, setting up an intriguing contest between the top two sides.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s side travel to a tricky away fixture at Brentford on Thursday, hoping to restore their six-point advantage.

However, they head into the match under pressure, knowing City have already done their job in style.

Despite his confident tone, Guardiola avoided being drawn too deeply into title talk at this stage of the season.

He said, “We were not nine points adrift before Anfield, and we are not three points adrift before Brentford vs Arsenal. After that, we will see.”

He added, “I always say the focus is to grow, grow, grow. It’s about how we can be more consistent over 90 minutes, how we can improve, and the players feel that they are doing what we want them to do.”

The Spaniard then sent a clear message to Arsenal, saying, “We can do it in terms of mentality and patterns, defensively and offensively. We are doing that.”