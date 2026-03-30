We Are Concerned About Insecurity In Nigeria, Says Shettima

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Vice President Kashim Shettima, has affirmed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is confronting Nigeria’s rising insecurity with the utmost seriousness, insisting that the fight against terrorism and banditry is not being politicized.

Speaking at the public presentation of ‘My Life and Journalists Hangout’, authored by TVC Director of News Babajide Kolade-Otitoju on Monday, Shettima reassured Nigerians that the government is taking decisive and uncompromising steps to safeguard lives and property.

“The issue of security is receiving the toughest attention from President Bola Tinubu. We are not playing politics with it.

“We are deeply concerned because the primary responsibility of any government is to protect lives and property. The President is leaving no stone unturned,” Shettima said.

The event attracted political heavyweights including Governors Babagana Zulum (Borno), Ahmed Ododo (Kogi), Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), highlighting its national significance.

Addressing past controversies, Shettima dismissed allegations that he had fraternized with terrorists during the 2023 election campaign, describing the claims as deliberate falsehoods.

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He explained that a widely circulated image was taken during a humanitarian education initiative in Borno State, where displaced families affected by Boko Haram were encouraged to enroll their children in school.

“We built mega schools across Maiduguri and engaged displaced communities to rebuild trust. Those labeled as terrorists were actually parents of students. Today, some of their children are studying medicine and nursing,” he said.

Shettima emphasized that sustained investments in education and welfare, including monthly support for vulnerable groups, have helped transform lives and counter extremism in the region.

He also praised the media for its role in strengthening democracy, describing Kolade-Otitoju as “a living template of courage and integrity.”

“A democracy depends on a strong media culture. The media is not a theatre of noise; it is a republic of conscience,” he said.

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Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, also called for increased support for the armed forces and urged the government and media to act responsibly in reporting on insecurity.

“Reporting must be strategic, one that does not glorify criminals or make citizens more vulnerable,” he said.

Kolade-Otitoju, in his remarks, challenged the government to intensify security efforts, including exploring international collaborations to decisively tackle banditry and terrorism.