We Are Implementing New Measures For Improved Security, Tinubu Assures

President Bola Tinubu has said his administration is implementing effective measures to combat the security challenges in Nigeria and synergy is the surest pathway.

The president stated this on Saturday during the Passing Out Parade of the 5th Regular Course of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

Represented at the occasion by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, the president said his administration has mapped out a comprehensive approach that focuses on key areas including the enhancement of the operational capability of security and law enforcement agencies.

The president also expressed plans of his administration to improve the welfare of personnel in his administration as a step toward enhancing the response of personnel to the security of the country.

“This administration is committed to implementing effective measures to combat the security challenges in Nigeria and our synergy is the surest ticket to that destiny. We are implementing a comprehensive approach that focuses on key areas.

“First, we are investing in our law enforcement agencies to enhance their capabilities and effectiveness. We are offering extra resources, training, and equipment to bolster our Police Force and Security Agencies.

“Simultaneously, we are enhancing our intelligence and systems on both national and information-sharing international levels. We acknowledge that addressing security challenges necessitates cooperative endeavors with other countries. Hence, we are establishing alliances to adeptly tackle transnational threats.”

“Furthermore, we are executing all-encompassing social programs and economic development projects aimed at fostering inclusiveness, social unity, and economic prospects for everyone,” the President added.

The president commended the police authority and asked that they abide by the core virtues of the Police Force while treating all citizens fairly and upholding their human rights, regardless of background.

Addressing the graduands, the president expressed confidence in their ability to focus on the ideals the police forthwith.

The president addressed a total of 169 graduating cadets from the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.