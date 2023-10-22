We Are Investigating Governor Yahaya Bello’s Attempted Assassination – CP Garba

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Commissioner, CP, Haruna Garba has disclosed that the command is investigating the report of an attempted assassination of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

CP Garba disclosed this to THE WHISTLER when contacted for an update on the incident.

THE WHISTLER earlier quoted the Kogi State Command as saying that the alleged attack on the governor occurred on Sunday in the Kwali area of Abuja.

The state government had alleged, “The attackers who were dressed in military uniforms waylaid the governor’s convoy and started shooting sporadically at his vehicle and other vehicles in the convoy.

“It took the swift intervention of the security personnel attached to the governor to foil the satanic plans of the unknown soldiers.”

However, top sources in the Police Force revealed to THE WHISTLER that “There was no attempt on Governor Yahaya Bello’s life”.

The source who did not want to be named as he’s not authorised to speak further revealed the information contained in a SITREP (Situation Report) it received over the situation.

“There was nothing like an assassination. Rather, the information we received was that the Governor’s convoy refused to stop at the Army’s checkpoint stationed at Kwali, and that led to an altercation between the operatives and his security details,” the source said.

When presented with the information, the CP admitted to having been briefed with a similar claim, but said, “The command is investigating, and there is nothing to say at the moment until we have investigated the incident.”

THE WHISTLER has gathered that the probability of the police speaking on the issue is low given that the situation involves the Nigerian Army.

Attempts to reach the spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Onyeama Nwachukwu failed as text and phone calls to his phone lines were not acknowledged as of press time.