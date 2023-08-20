We Are Investigating Killing Of Lagos Resident By ‘Military’ Officer

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Army on Sunday said it has commenced an inquiry into the killing of a Lagos State resident, named Lawal, by a suspected military officer.

Advertisement

The army said this in statement on Sunday signed by its acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 81 Division, Lagos, Lt. Col Olabisi Ayeni.

The Army said steps are being taken to identify the culprit alleged to have perpetrated the crime wearing its uniform on August 17.

“In as much as information into the allegation is still scanty at the moment, being a responsible organisation, Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army considers it appropriate to bring the occurrence to public notice and the steps taken to identify the alleged persons in military uniform, believed to be soldiers and bring them to justice if truly they are serving soldiers.

“The Division is currently investigating in conjunction with the Nigerian Police Lagos State Command to unravel the identity of the alleged suspects and the circumstances surrounding the alleged unfortunate incident.

“At the end of the investigation, if the suspects are identified as serving soldiers, they will be made to face the full wrath of both military and civil laws,” the Army said.

Advertisement

The army urged the family of the deceased to remain patient, and wait for the outcome of the investigation as whoever is found wanting will be made to face disciplinary action.

“The Nigerian Army has zero tolerance for troops’ misconduct or involvement of its personnel in any form of criminality, hence, will not allow this allegation to go unravelled.

“Consequently, the General Officer Commanding 81 Division NA, Maj Gen MT Usman, commiserates with the family of the victim while promising that justice would be served accordingly.”

The Army assured the family of the deceased that whosoever killed their loved one will not be allowed to go unpunished.