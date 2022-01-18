We Are Not Against Removal Of Fuel Subsidy—TUC

The Trade Union Congress on Tuesday said it was not against the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

The National President of the TUC, Quadri Olaleye, who gave the position of the Congress on Tuesday, in Abuja, at the inauguration of new executives of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN), tasked the federal government to take pragmatic steps to put the ailing refineries in order.

He said with functional policies, the government would be able to encourage private sector participation in establishing modular refineries to mitigate the huge cost of importation of refined petroleum products.

Between January and November last year, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd subsidized the price of Premium Motor Spirits for Nigerians with the sum of N1.2trn

The NNPC in its report to the Federation Account Allocation Committee had said it incurred the sum of N25.37bn on subsidy in February. No amount was spent subsidizing the product in the month of January.

The amount moved up to N60.39bn and N61.96bn in March and April, before hitting N126.29bn and N164.33bn in the months of May and June.

For the month of July, the Corporation incurred the sum of N103.28bn as subsidy on PMS, while the figure went up to N173.13bn, N149.28bn and N163bn in August, September and October respectively.

The Federal Government had in the 2021 budget abolished the payment of fuel subsidy as no provision was made for such expenditure.

The under-recovery arose as a result of the price differential between the landing cost and pump price of petrol.

With the deregulation of the downstream sector of the petroleum industry in 2020, the price of petrol had risen from N121.50 to N123.50 per liter in June, to N140.80-N143.80 in July, N148-N150 in August, N158-N162 in September and N163 per liter in November.

Since November 2020, the price of Premium Motor Spirit popularly known as petrol had remained unchanged despite the increase in crude oil prices in the international market.

As of the time the fuel subsidy was removed in June last year, the price of crude oil was about $45 per barrel.

But as of Tuesday, the price of Brent Crude had risen to over $80 per barrel.

What this means is that while expectations are high that there would be more revenue to be earned from crude oil sales by the NNPC for the government, the adverse effect would manifest on the imported price of crude oil.

But the TUC Boss said on Tuesday that Nigeria is the only OPEC member country that imports more than 90 per cent to 95 per cent of refined petroleum products for consumption.

He said, “Even with Nigeria’s status of being one of the largest oil producing countries, the energy crises that have befallen us as a nation are well known and this is solely due to the incompetence and corruption of the government.

“The fuel subsidy and the proposed hike in fuel price is a rather prominent and recurring one. Nigeria is the only OPEC member country that imports more than 90 per cent to 95 per cent of refined petroleum products for consumption.

“Nigeria has a total of five refineries in the country of which four are owned and managed by the government, and one by NDPR.

“It might interest you to know that none of the government owned refineries is functioning, yet in the past 10 years alone, the government has wasted about $9.5bn for turnaround maintenance of the moribund refineries.

“Please note that TUC is not against the removal of the fuel subsidy if it will yield positive results. Rather, we are inquisitive as to what the government has to offer following the removal.

“How can we trust the government and be certain that they will actually remove it this time around, because in the past, they have claimed to remove the so-called ‘subsidy’, so how can what has been removed be removed again?

“Will there be construction and utilization of modular refineries as the government has previously promised and failed to deliver? Will there be rehabilitation of existing moribund refineries?

“What will the government do to put an end to dependence on imported fuel? It is imperative to note these questions because we need adequate answers on what the government has to offer as failed promises from the government have become the order of the day.”

Olaleye said that when the subsidy is eventually removed, the government should engage more on expenditures that are beneficial to the economy rather than projects that generate losses.

He added, “There should be establishment of modular refineries and construction of functioning refineries in the country.

“Proactive committees must be set up to check, balance, and ensure successful execution of projects and to generally oversee activities.

“The moribund refineries must be active and we must put an end to the counter-productive acts of importing petroleum products when we can refine here and sell at a competitive price.

“You will agree with me that Nigeria has the capacity to meet these demands and even diversify like advanced countries but that will not happen because the current political class does not want it.”

Earlier in his acceptance speech, the new President of IPMAN, Alhaji Debo Ahmed, pleaded with the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to ensure prompt payment of outstanding bridging claims owed marketers.

He also called on the government to address the level of insecurity across the country as as the bottlenecks being encountered by his members in lifting petroleum products from the depots.

He said, “The nation is facing a huge insecurity threat. As IPMAN, we need to address this issue and the effects on our business and the environment where we operate.

“Our members have billions of naira as transport claims with the defunct Petroleum Equalisation Fund now the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) that are outstanding. As a united association, we have to follow up to make sure our members are paid unconditionally.

“The new Customer Service Department in Petroleum Products Marketing (PPMC) is another bottleneck tying down members billions of Naira for product payment without supply.

“Rising cost of levies charged for outlets is escalating across the country from some federal and state government agencies. IPMAN National is to dwell in all these extra cost to harmonise the justification if need be and so many other issues pending.”

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, urged the new leadership to ensure that its members relate henceforth as a family.

“For us at NLC, we hold this association, IPMAN, in high esteem for its job creation efforts and secondly and most important, it has made it possible to distribute petroleum products to every nooks and crannies of this country.”

Other members of the Debo Ahmed-led new executive to run the affairs of the association for three years include, Alhaji Zarma Mustapha and Mr. John Kekeocha, Deputy National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively.

Others are Mr. Omololu Omotaduwa, National Assistant Secretary; Chief Benjamin Omale; National Treasurer; Chief Linus Mgbakogu, National Financial Secretary and Elder Chinedu Ukadike, National Publicity Secretary, amongst others.