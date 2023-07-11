We Are Not Blocking Any Oil & Gas Sector Deals, Kyari Allays IOCs Divestment Fears

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd on Tuesday said that contrary to speculations in the oil and gas sector that the National Oil Company is blocking divestment deals, there are no plan to stop any of such transactions.

Kyari allayed the fears from International Oil Companies at the 22nd edition of the NOG Energy conference with the theme, “Powering Nigeria’s Sustainable Energy Future”

The NOG Energy Week is Nigeria’s foremost international energy conference.

The 2023 Energy Week is the 22nd edition of the annual event holding at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The gathering draws together policymakers, regulators, and leaders from the private sector to discuss Nigeria’s vital energy agenda.

Speaking at the event, Kyari said the NNPC is not blocking any deal even with competitors, as he challenged operators on how much of the aspirations of the 2012 divestment have been met.

He said rather than blocking deals, the NNPC is now the competition and the Petroleum Industry Act has better placed the National Oil Company on a solid ground to even divest some of its holdings.

He urged players in the oil and gas industry to be on the look out because the NNPC will be putting some of its assets for sale

He said, “New players are coming in and I share the sentiment.But sentiment don’t close deals, it is engagement that are clearly targeted at closing deals. For some of them so that we don’t go with speculation, NNPC is not blocking any deal. We are the competition yes.

“On the Shell diversement, we are supporting them to resolve it. We want to see more private-sector companies walk in. There are assets we will not come in. We will not walk in; we will not participate as a matter of very functional, considered, business decision.

“So just get ready, you will see assets. We are not going to stop you from getting from anyone else, you will get from us and be ready for it.

“Secondly, we have to work together to see how we can build our gas infrastructure. We will lead as a business not support because we know we will make money from it. We are saving the numbers and we will complete our project.”