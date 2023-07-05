We Are Not Conducting Any Recruitment—PenCom

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has said that it is not conducting any recruitment exercise.

The pension industry regulator made the clarification on Wednesday in response to a blog claiming that the commission has commenced 2023/2024 recruitment exercise.

“The general public is kindly requested to note that the publication on http://naportal.com.ng/pencom-recruitment alleging that the Commission has commenced recruitment exercise for 2023/2024 is entirely false and that no such exercise is underway,” PenCom said.

The blog, Naportal, claimed in a publication titled, ‘PENCOM Recruitment 2023/2024 Application Registration Portal’ that PenCom has enable opened its portal for online registration.

Naportal claimed that “The PENCOM application form 2023 can be accessed via the www.pencom.gov.ng portal. We will show you everything you need to know about the recruitment exercise. We have outlined the guidelines that will assist you during the registration process.

“These include the starting and PENCOM recruitment closing date 2023, entry requirements for all applicants, how to login to the portal, and the procedures you need to follow in order to apply for the National Pension Commission 2023/2024 recruitment exercise successfully through the official PENCOM recruitment website 2023.”

Naportal went further to claim that the recruitment starting and closing date will be announced once the PenCom form 2023 is out.

“If your application is successful, your name will appear on the PENCOM shortlist and you will be contacted through the contact details you provided during registration and be put through the screening exercise leading eventually to an exciting career with the National Pension Commission. Your employment is guaranteed as long as you follow the procedures outlined above,” it added.