We Are Not Issuing Power of Attorney To Owners Of Buildings Marked For Demolition -Abia Govt

The Abia State Government has denied issuing Power of Attorney Form to residents whose structures were marked for compensation and consequent demolition in the first phase of the Ossa- Okpara Square Road Project.

In a statement made available to THE WHISTLER, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu said the state government has nothing to do with the issuance of such Power of Attorney.

He described as totally misleading and a huge scam for the name of the Commissioner of Works to be associated with the issuance of such a phony Power of Attorney.

Kanu maintained that the state government has paid compensation to all those affected who submitted their accounts before the demolition exercise commenced.

According to him, the Abia state Government views with suspicion, the misleading act by Messers Nnaji & Co that is capable of defrauding those concerned of their hard earned compensation and called on residents especially those living along the Ossa- Okpara Square and Abia Tower- Onuimo axis to beware of the firm and its fraudulent antics .

He added that security agencies have been briefed to investigate and get to the root of the matter.