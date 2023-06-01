We Are Not Planning Any Protest Against Fuel Subsidy Removal, Says NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has debunked news indicating that it has plan to kickstart a protest on Friday against the removal of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as fuel subsidy that has led to price increase.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the meeting between the NLC and the Federal Government (FG) on Wednesday at the State House, Abuja, on the removal of subsidy which ended in a deadlock as no agreement was reached.

The leadership of the Congress Joe Ajaero said although it was outraged by what it described as “mindless price increase which is intended to bring untold hardship to ordinary Nigerians” no protest will be held yet.

Ajaero in a statement on Thursday signed by the Congress’ Head of Information Unit, Benson Upah, reacted to some reports not (THE WHISTLER) that the organised labour had scheduled a protest for Friday.

Ajaero said “The attention of the Nigeria Labour Congress has been drawn to stories circulating in the social media space claiming that the union would commence protest action tomorrow Friday, June 2nd against the increase in the pump price of PMS.

“In as much as we are outraged by this mindless price increase which is intended to bring untold hardship to ordinary Nigerians, we have no plan to start any action tomorrow.

“What we do have for now are organ meetings slated for tomorrow, Friday, June 2nd, 2023 to deliberate on the price issue.

“In light of this, we advise the public to disregard these stories. They did not emanate from the Congress.”

The organized Labour said that it promises to keep Nigerians informed on its next line of action after the meeting on Friday in respect to the subsidy removal.

President Bola Tinubu during his inauguration on Monday announced that the era of fuel subsidy is gone.