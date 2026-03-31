‘We Are Not Safe’ — NMA Decries Nurses’ Abduction

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The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ondo state chapter, has raised concern over the abduction of three nurses by suspected hoodlums at a primary healthcare centre in Akure.

The nurses were reportedly robbed and abducted by the assailants in the early hours of Saturday at the Comprehensive Health Centre in Oke Ijebu area of Akure.

The victims were later abandoned in a bush along the Ondo–Akure Expressway after the attackers allegedly transferred money from their bank accounts. They were subsequently found by operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun.

The Ondo NMA Chairman, Dr Alonge Olumuyiwa, in a statement on Tuesday, said the current security situation in the state requires urgent attention from the government and other stakeholders.

The association condemned the attack on health workers whose primary responsibility is to save lives but are increasingly becoming targets of criminals.

“The Nigerian Medical Association, Ondo State branch, expresses deep concern and strong condemnation over the recent abduction of three health workers at Oke Ijebu Primary Health Care Centre in the state,” the statement read.

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“It was, however, a relief to note that they have since been released. Nonetheless, this incident represents a troubling development in the security challenges facing the state and calls for deeper reflection and proactive action.

“As an association, we are gravely disturbed that those who dedicate their lives to saving others are now becoming targets of violence and insecurity,” it added.

The NMA further stated that the incident does not only endanger the lives of its colleagues but also threatens access to healthcare for the communities they serve. It also linked the incident to what it described as growing security lapses across the state.

“In the last few months, attacks and kidnappings in Akoko, Uso, Ilu Abo, and along Oda Road in Akure, among other areas, are clear indications of these lapses.

“What we used to hear about in the news as frequent occurrences in some northern states is fast becoming a regular development in our Sunshine State,” the association noted.

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It called on the Ondo State Government and security agencies to immediately strengthen security around health institutions across the state.

The association also urged the Amotekun Corps and the police to be adequately funded and motivated to maintain peace and security in the state.

It further recommended the constitution of a stakeholders’ committee comprising security experts and other relevant bodies to develop an implementable security master plan for the state.

It demanded the release of an intervention fund to address identified security gaps in health facilities across both urban and rural areas.

“There is also an urgent need for health facility managers to create a platform for engaging health workers on security matters in order to reduce tension in health facilities,” the association said.