‘We Are Not Uploading’: INEC Reacts To Viral Video Of Staff Saying Lagos Election Results Will Not Be Transmitted Electronically

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to a viral social media video where one of its ad-hoc staff members was heard saying results of the ongoing governorship and state assembly elections in Lagos State would not be transmitted electronically to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

In the 49 seconds video seen by THE WHISTLER, the ad-hoc staff member was heard telling voters that agents of the various pollical parties are aware of the directive not to upload the results of the election to the IReV portal.

The female staff member said “if you want us to vote, we will vote you now, but if you do not want us to vote, you can go home,” stressing that the various political party agents are aware of the development.

Responding when THE WHISTLER sought his reaction to the video, Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, said the ad-hoc staff member is not “properly informed.”

Findings by our correspondent indicate that a similar situation was recorded at the Victor Olaiya/Idahosa Aguda polling unit in Surulere, Lagos, where another female staff member stated that the results of the polling unit would not be uploaded to the portal in compliance with INEC’s regulations and guidelines.

She said results will only be uploaded at the “Rec center” where they claimed there’s internet network.

Okoye told THE WHISTLER that the commission is trying to get in touch with the ad-hoc staff members involved to correct the misinformation.

“We are trying to get in touch with that ad-hoc staff. That staff does not have the necessary information. Result on various polling unit must be uploaded from the voting point,” he said.

THE WHISTLER recalls that INEC’s failure to transmit results of the February 25, 2023, presidential election to the IReV portal formed part of the grounds for which the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are challenging the outcome of that election in court.