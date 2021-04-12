We Are Open To Valuable Advise On Financial Reforms-OAGF

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has declared his readiness to partner with stakeholders that have valuable ideas which will help consolidate the gains of the ongoing financial management reforms initiatives.

The AGF made this declaration in Abuja when he received in audience the Partners of Ernst and Young in his office led by the Advisory Leader (West Africa) Mr. Ben Afudego.

He praised the credentials of EY and added that the OAGF is open to value addition and with EY, that can be achieved.

But he advised against a generalized approach.

“The OAGF does not want a generalized approach, we want specifics. No more talking and meeting, we want to achieve results” Idris said.

Idris, whose office anchors the Federal Government’s financial management reforms, noted that the overall success of the initiatives is hinged on implementation of result-oriented ideas.

He called on stakeholders that can add value to government’s financial management reforms to come up and do so.

The AGF further advocated for strong collaboration between some Treasury Departments and EY Consulting to drive government reforms with the application of technology.

“We are open to new ideas, we are open to value addition, we believe if we get critical stakeholders, we can achieve even more successes in the reform initiatives”, he said.

He noted that individuals not directly involved in the implementation of the reforms are in a better position to assess the efforts of the Federal Government.

Idris maintained that the government will continue to turn its back on Individuals whose approach to issues is considered incapable of meeting its objectives.

“As much as we want improvements in our system and value addition, we don’t want generalized approach, we want specific approach. Come up with specific things you can do to add value, we want results,” he said.

In his response speech, Afudego who led the team, said

EY would want to work with the OAGF in Revenue Protection and Improvement, Asset Tracking and Monitoring, Continuous Process Improvement, Data Analytics, Digital and other priority areas of the OAGF.