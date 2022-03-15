We Are Providing Equal Opportunities For Operators To Drive Digital Transformation– Danbatta

The Nigeria Communications Commissionhas said that it has ensured a level-playing ground for operators to compete and drive the digital economy agenda.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said this at the 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair.

Nigeria has set a digital economy timeline of 2030 where digital innovation and entrepreneurship would be used to create value and prosperity for Nigerians.

The country had launched the 5G platform where three bidders MTN Nigeria, Airtel Africa and Mafab Communications bidded for the license.

The 5G is a tool with which the government hopes to accelerate the drive for its digital economy.

Danbatta who spoke on the theme “Strategizing Nigerian economy for global xompetitiveness,” was represented by a Senior Manager at the Commission, Attah Ogbadu.

Danbatta said that the NCC has prioritised providing the digital impetus for transforming the businesses and sustaining socio-economic activities in Nigeria.

According to the EVC, the COVID-19 pandemic which disrupted economic activities led to the volatility of Nigeria and many countries.

He said that countries are exploring policies to stimulate growth and create new jobs.

“Information Communications Technology is one of the fastest-growing industries because it triggers the creation of millions of jobs and therefore an enabler of innovation and socio-economic development”, Danbatta stated.

Danbatta said while the COVID-19 pandemic came with its attendant challenges, the NCC has continued to work assiduously with various stakeholders to see how more businesses can embrace digital platforms to deliverbtheir services to the consumers.

The NCC boss noted that aside from accelerating digital infrastructure, the commission is also paying attention to ensuring a level-playing ground for operators.

He said that the level playing ground will, “promote investment and the delivery of innovative services to individual consumers, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and big business owners by ensuring enhanced consumer quality of experience.”

To underscore NCC’s commitment to consumer protection, the EVC said the regulator has ensured that Nigerians are informed and protected.