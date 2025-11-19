We Are Raising Tomorrow’s Leaders Through Sports — Okpebholo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Wednesday said his administration is leveraging school sports as a strategic tool to groom disciplined, confident and future-ready young leaders across the state.

The Governor stated this at the opening ceremony of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) South-South Basic Education School Sports (BESS) Competition hosted in Edo State.

He was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Education, Paddy Iyamu.

Okpebholo said the state has fully integrated sports into its basic education framework to strengthen youth development and build character.

“We are building future leaders in Edo State — future athletes and champions,” he said.

“Through sports, our children learn teamwork, discipline, resilience, and collective responsibility. These values prepare them not just for sports, but for life.”

The five-day championship brings together pupils from the six South-South states Bayelsa, Rivers, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Delta competing in football, chess, badminton, scrabble, ayo and track-and-field events.

The Governor described the gathering as a celebration of youth potential and regional unity, noting that sports remain a powerful bridge for integration in the zone.

Dean of South-South SUBEB Chairmen and Chairman of Delta SUBEB, Samuel Mariere, hailed Edo State for hosting what he described as a “historic milestone,” being the first time the geopolitical zone will jointly stage the UBEC/SUBEB BESS championship.

“The South-South is the home of sports,” he said. “This competition takes sports back to the grassroots, helping us catch them young and produce champions.”

Executive Chairman of Edo SUBEB, Hon. Ebanieta Sonia Omonzane, said the event reaffirms the state’s leadership in grassroots sports and youth development. According to her, school sports remain a critical pillar of child development globally, shaping leadership, teamwork and character formation.

“In the basic education system, sports balances academic learning with physical, mental and social development.

This event is more than a competition, it is a celebration of the collective strength and unity of the South-South,” she said.

She noted that Edo’s upgraded facilities, targeted sports programmes and quality coaching have positioned the state as a model for grassroots development, adding that hosting the zonal event underscores the government’s sustained investments in education and youth empowerment.

Officials expressed confidence that the championship will not only produce future national champions but also instill enduring values that mould responsible citizens.

The ceremony highlighted a shared sentiment across the region: that sports remain a powerful engine for leadership development, social stability and the emergence of the next generation of South-South champions.