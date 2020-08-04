We Are Ready To Reopen Rivers Markets, Says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he is set to reopen markets in the state .

The governor announced his readiness to reopen the markets on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Markets and other public places in the state were shut down during the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He, however gave some conditions that must be adhere to strictly by traders and buyers to reopen the markets.

The tweet reads, “We are set to open our markets in Rivers State.

“For the safety of Rivers people we would need the cooperation of market unions, traders and customers to adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols and use face masks while in the markets.”

Recall that the factional Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Caretaker Committee in Rivers State, Sokonte Davies, had in July called on Wike to reopen markets in the state.

The APC leader had said that despite the lockdown imposed on the entire country, most states had found creative ways of ensuring their people maintain social distance without completely stopping their means of livelihoods.