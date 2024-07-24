We Are Ready To Wage War Against Tuition Fee Hike, NANS Warns FG

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS) said it is ready to wage war against any head of tertiary institution that increases tuition fees following the introduction of the Student Loans Scheme by the Federal Government.

The student body stated this in a statement signed by the Senate President of NANS, Okunomo Adewumi and issued after its 74th Senate in Kano.

It warned that the leadership of NANS will mobilise its members and take decisive action against such institutions.

“Any institution found doing so will face the full wrath and consequences of NANS. We will mobilise our members and take decisive action against such institutions.

“The leadership of NANS is ready to wage war against any school that increases tuition fees under the guise of the student loan scheme,” the statement said.

It also called for an immediate and drastic reduction of tuition fees across all tertiary institutions in the country to cushion the hardship faced by students.

On the planned mass protests against the current economic situation in the country, the student body urged its members to remain calm and await the government’s response to its demands.

It however, stated that it would not hesitate to mobilise its members if government failed to address its concerns.

“While we understand the sentiments driving the proposed protest by well-meaning Nigerians, we urge our members to remain calm and observe the government’s response to our demands.

“We will not hesitate to mobilise if the government fails to address our concerns. We also acknowledge the right of Nigerians to exercise their civil rights and will not stand in the way of peaceful protests.

“However, we will not condone any attempts to sabotage the efforts of Nigerians calling on the government to take necessary action,” it said.