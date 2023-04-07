We Are Working Assiduously To Deliver Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Projects, Says Kyari

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari has to assured that the National Oil Company is working assiduously to ensure timely delivery of major domestic gas pipeline infrastructure projects including the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline corridor and associated power plants.

He said this while speaking at the Society of Petroleum Engineers’ (SPE) 2023 edition of the Annual Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (OLEF) in Abuja.

He spoke on the theme: “Effective Gas Resources Utilisation: A Lever for Enhancing Energy Security and Achieving Net-zero Emission Goals in Nigeria.”

The GCEO stated that the NNPC is also making progress on the planned Nigeria-Morocco and the Trans-Sahara Gas Pipelines, that will connect West African countries to deliver natural gas to the international markets.

Mele Kyari Speaks at the Society of Petroleum Engineers’ (SPE) 2023 edition of the Annual Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (OLEF) in Abuja

He said, “For the gas export market, the on-going NLNG Train 7 will expand Nigeria’s LNG production capacity from 22mpta about 30 million tons per annum (30 MTPA).”

Kyari stated further that the NNPC is deploying carbon-reduction initiatives to gradually decarbonise its operations and improve its compliances with global emission reduction.

He added that the NNPC is leveraging the Petroleum Industry Act provisions to attract more investment into the Petroleum sector, to continue to guarantee access to energy while aligning with global energy transition.

Kyari stated that the national oil company has made massive investments to make sure its focus on gas exploration works.

He added: “We need the cash flow and the cash flow is what we need to make sure tomorrow we become self-reliant.

“Therefore, we are leveraging the position of the oil industry.”

He noted that before now, everybody was looking for oil , but noted that now Nigeria needs to start looking for gas, with some associated oil instead of the other way round.

According to him, building Nigeria’s gas resources will mean building the country, adding that the NNPC was going beyond power point presentations to the reality of actual work.