We Are Working To Improve Service Delivery, Ecobank Appeals To Customers After THE WHISTLER Report

Ecobank Nigeria on Friday said that it has put in place an exceptional service delivery amid concerns expressed by customers.

But the Pan African bank is cautious of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic which has led to over 6,848 fresh cases recorded in the country between June 28 and August 1, 2021.

“With the confirmation of the third wave of COVID-19 in Nigeria, we are more than mindful of how customers are attended to at our branches – we stay with all Covid-19 protocols advised earlier. We are working assiduously to make sure our customers experience the best of services,” the lender told THE WHISTLER.

THE WHISTLER had exclusively reported how customers had complained about poor services from the bank in recent times.

Austen Osokpor, Ecobank Head, Media Relations; Media Buying & Planning and Sponsorship, explained that customers may spend a little more time at the branches as the number of customers accessing the branch at a particular time has been limited.

“We therefore use this medium to appeal to our customers to be patient when they go to the branches or make use of our available online channels and ATMs as we are not just working to serve them but also concerned about their health safety,” the bank added.

The lender has modified state of the art digital payment and collection platform to facilitate customer transactions.

“In terms of payment and collection, we have just one banking platform that serves an entire industry.

“If you are an individual and you open an account and get our Mobile app, you have access to the 33 countries where we operate,” the Managing Director, Patrick Akinwuntan had said during an event organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry in July.

The bank told THE WHISTLER that its mobile app was undergoing maintenance which has affected the service especially for new onboards or customers who may be attempting to download the app.

It said, “May we also state here that our mobile app is working and readily available to customers; however, only recently the app service was intermittent due to maintenance activities and this may have affected new onboards or customers who may be attempting to download the app on additional devices.

“Should this challenge persist, affected customers are to call the contact centre for assistance.”

According to the bank, all issues linked to activation of its ATM cards at any of its branches have been fixed.

Ecobank however appealed to its customers to use its Ecobank Online channels as viable alternatives for transactions.

It said, “Please note that customers are able to activate their ATM cards in all branches nationwide. We encourage our customers to also use our other channels such as Ecobank Online, that is our internet banking solution, agents across the nation, ATMs and USSD for their transactions.”