We Are Worried About Mass Defection, APC Chairman Adamu Says At NASS

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu, on Wednesday stormed the National Assembly where he held a closed-door meeting with Senators on the platform of the party, and expressed worry over continuing mass defection.

Adamu’s unscheduled visit comes in the wake of several high profile defections in both houses of the national assembly that continue to reduce the absolute majority hitherto enjoyed.

Since the conclusion of the party’s presidential primary, a gale of defection has hit the party.

Seven senators have so far dumped the APC in two weeks with about ten house members also defecting to various parties.

THE WHISTLER reported that Senators who have defected from the APC with official announcement on Tuesday and Wednesday are Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano), Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi) Adamu Aliero (Kebbi), Dauda Jika (Bauchi), Ahmad Babba Kaita (Katsina), Lawal Yahaya Gumau (Bauchi), and Francis Alimikhena (Edo).

Speaking with journalists after the closed-door meeting, Adamu said it was unfortunate that the lawmakers left the party.

He said, “In every election year, these kinds of subs steps give cause for people, stakeholders to sneeze. Nigeria is not an exception and the APC is not an exception.

“So, I don’t give a damn what is happening in other parties, I care about what is happening in our party.

“You know that it is not just in APC that this thing is happening. Because we are the ruling party, our problems are more prominent in the public glare.

“No responsible leader would not worry about losing one member, not to talk of two, three.

“At the moment we are faced with the stark reality of their problems but we are committed with my colleagues in the National Working Committee to face the problems squarely and solve them by the grace of God.”