We Blocked National Assembly Gates To Get ‘Concrete Result’ On Gender Bills – Women’s Group

After three weeks of protesting the rejection of five pro-women bills by the National Assembly, a group under the aegis of Nigerian Women Groups has temporarily called off its demonstrations.

The group on Tuesday explained that it’s decision to block the entrances of the National Assembly was to get “concrete result” from its management on the rejected bills.

It promised to resume its protests if the National Assembly should fail to reverse its decision on the gender bills after seven legislative days.

Our correspondent reports that the group had convened at the National Assembly on Tuesday, with their presence causing traffic congestion within and outside the premises. They had commenced the protests on March 2, 2022.

One of the rejected bills had sought to give at least 35% slots to women as ministers and commissioners in the federal and state governments, respectively.

Members of the National Assembly, however, voted against the bill and the others, arguing that some of the provisions contained in it were not properly defined.

But THE WHISTLER had reported that after an appeal by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, the federal lawmakers had announced that they would reconsider three of the rejected bills.

Speaking during the protest, the Director of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (WARDC), Abiola Akinyode Afolabi, stated that the women are using the demonstrations to demand reversal of the lawmakers’ decision on all of the gender bills.

“We have been here for ten days (three times in a week) demanding that the gender bills be revisited. Our demand is for both the House of Representatives and Senate, we are aware that the Senate has passed two of the bills and the reps four.

“For ten days we’ve been here, and today we decided to have a concrete result. We cannot continue to stay out while they pretend that they don’t know we are here. We blocked the two entrances to the National Assembly today, we were determined to get results today.

“At a point, we were able to gain access to the National Assembly. It was then that they sent the chief security officer, and some delegation of the National Assembly came, including the house leader to address us. They promised that within 6 legislative days(2 weeks) they would recommit the gender bills and ensure it’s passed.

“They promised that as leaders of the National Assembly, they would go back and speak with as many as possible, including the party caucuses and leadership in the house to ensure that this time around they will vote massively for women.

“So we are suspending our occupation of the national assembly for the seven legislative days and we are going to address a world press conference to address the journey of women for the ten days so everyone can understand that we have a country that’s very insensitive to its people, and left women in the sun for ten days.”

Afolabi added that the house has promised to revisit the bill, “Today, they have listened to us, and we hope that in two weeks they will be able to stand by their words, that is why we have called it off.”

She stressed that the group will reoccupy the National Assembly if nothing was done after the time frame given.

“If after the 7 legislative days nothing happens, we will reconvene massively,” she warned.

The five bills which failed to get the required number of votes to be included in the proposed amendment to the 1999 Constitution on March 1 are: Creation of special seats in state Houses of Assembly and National Assembly for women; expansion of the scope of citizenship by registration; provision for affirmative action for women in political party administration; provision for criteria for qualification to become an indigene of a state in Nigeria; and 35 percent slots for ministerial and commissioner appointment.