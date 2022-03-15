‘We Cant Continue This Way’—Nigerians Lament National Grid Collapse

Some Nigerians on Tuesday condemned the collapse of the national grid which has worsened the country’s power supply situation.

The development is currently having a negative impact on businesses operating in the country.

Since January, Nigeria has suffered poor power supply due to the low water level in the hydro dams.

The Minister of power, Abubakar Aliyu, had said in Abuja that the poor state of electricity supply being experienced across the country was caused by a reduction in hydro capacity during the dry season.

On Monday, Distribution Companies said they suffered system collapse which occured at the national grid at about 10:40am

Nigerians however took their grievances to micro-blogging site, Twitter.

A Twitter user Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) described those responsible for managing the grid as ‘incompetent’.

He tweeted, “How many times have we had a total system collapse of the National Grid this year?

This is institutional incompetence.”

Chijiоke with the Twitter handle @Ekwulu stated, “Who even brought this idea of generating power and transferring it to the national grid? This is the principal reason why this nation continues to wallow in darkness. Allow each state to generate and distribute power, then there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

@Morris_Monye tweeted, “I have always said and you can check previous tweets, states should be responsible for their power.

“You will see an improvement in power from Governors that want to serve their people. The load is too much.

@FS_Yusuf_ said, “This government can’t continue to announce to us that National Grid is collapsing, almost every quarter. In a year, the National Grip would collapse more than three to four times. What is that impossible technical issue that can’t be fixed once and for all? What kind of a country is this?”

Also, @firstladyship said, “The National Grid dropped to 1,320 megawatts since February, but it’s not being reported. Many parts of Nigeria are without electricity. It’s almost eight years and Buhari has failed to deliver electricity. How much has he spent on Power?”

Another user, @Tee_Classiquem1 tweeted, “When will the national grid not collapse, was there ever a time we have stable electricity in this country? It’s so sad we keep switching from PDP to APC, yet not even one of these parties has been able to fix the issue of electricity since 1999.”