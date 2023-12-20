We Can’t Find New Doctors To Hire – CMD Lament Impact Of Japa Syndrome

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chief Medical Director of Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Prof Isah Yahaya Adagiri has lamented the dearth of medical doctors in the state and attributed it to ‘Japa syndrome’.

Adagiri said although Governor Yahaya Bello gave standing approval to the management of the Specialist Hospital to replace any medical doctor who leaves the service, there are no doctors willing to be employed by the service.

The CMD made this known during 2024 budget defence on the floor of the Kogi State House of Assembly in Lokoja.

While stating that a lot of doctors were moving out of the country in droves for greener pastures, he explained that there were lots of disadvantages as such workers where overworked to earn every penny paid to them.

He lamented that Kogi State Specialist Hospital recently lost a doctor who left for Dubai to work, adding that his death could be attributed to the hazards of working in a foreign country.

Adagiri added that the hospital always liaised with the House Committee on Health and Social Services to get better welfare packages for doctors, he advocated for better pay to stop the Japa syndrome.