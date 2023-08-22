We Can’t Guarantee All Police Officers Will Behave Well – IGP Egbetokun

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun on Tuesday said the police authority can not guarantee that all police officers in the country will “behave well.”

Consequently, he urged Nigerians to desist from sharing their complaints against Police officers on social media.

Egbetokun disclosed this while meeting with traditional and religious leaders, leadership of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) and ethnic groups among others at the Oyo State Police Command on Tuesday.

The police chief said, reporting to the state’s police commissioner is more effective in ensuring that complainants receive justice in cases where the officers are found guilty.

“If you have any complaint against the Police, don’t go to social media. Go to the Commissioners of Police in the state.

“Some of our men will misbehave, we cannot guarantee that all of them will behave well. Report to the CPs or any superior officer who will take it up and ensure justice is done.

“There are a lot of falsehoods going on on social media. If you need clarification, go to the Commissioners of Police or Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs),” he said.

The IGP noted that his mission is aimed at establishing professional, service-driven, rule of law-compliant, and people-friendly police officers.

“Modern policing is community-based, technology-driven, and intelligence-led. We are going to focus on communities in all the states of the federation. But we are shifting on new policing strategies,” he added.

Addressing the traditional heads, the IGP said, “To drive this vision, the roles of traditional rulers cannot be overemphasised. Your roles are very critical to our new vision.

“Our officers will work closely with you, they will be coming to you from time to time for advice and information as the case may be.

“I implore you to leave your doors open to them and together, with your cooperation and support, we will achieve our set objectives and goals of securing and protecting our dear country, Nigeria.”